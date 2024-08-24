YSRCP announces Rs 5 Lakh for kin of deceased and Rs 1 Lakh for injured in pharma blast

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP announced financial support for the victims of the recent pharma blast at Escientia Pharma in the Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalli district.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council MLC Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the YSR Congress Party, under the direction of Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh to each injured victim. Party leaders would personally deliver this aid to the victims’ families.

Botsa Satyanarayana criticised the government’s inadequate response to the disaster, highlighting the failure of ministers to act swiftly and the negligence in enforcing safety measures in industries. In contrast, he recalled his government’s prompt actions during the 2020 LG Polymers gas leak incident, emphasising how they swiftly addressed the situation and provided Rs 1 crore compensation to each victim’s family. He expressed disappointment at the current government's lack of responsibility and failure to communicate with affected families.

Botsa also condemned the recent murder of a YSRCP worker, Prasad, in Etcherla, Srikakulam district. Prasad was attacked by members of the ruling party and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Botsa demanded that murder charges be filed against those responsible and urged an end to such violent acts.

