YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Mother Teresa on Her Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. Taking to social media, Jagan recalled her life of sacrifice and compassion, saying her legacy continues to inspire humanity.

“Mother Teresa’s life reminds us that even small acts of love can make a big difference. Remembering her on her birth anniversary,” Jagan wrote in his post.

Mother Teresa, born in 1910 in Skopje (now in North Macedonia), dedicated her entire life to serving the poor, destitute, and the dying in Kolkata and across India. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, an organization that grew into a global institution providing care to the needy, the sick, and the abandoned.

Her work earned her worldwide recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 1980. Despite international acclaim, she lived a life of simplicity and humility, often emphasizing that service to the poorest was a reflection of true love for humanity.

Mother Teresa passed away in 1997, but her legacy continues through the Missionaries of Charity, which operates in over 130 countries today. She was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis in 2016.

Jagan’s message on her birth anniversary reflects the enduring impact of her selfless service and the values of compassion and kindness she championed throughout her life.