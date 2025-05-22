YS Jagan Launches Scathing Attack on Eenadu, Calls It Worse Than Tissue Paper

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Eenadu, accusing the media outlet of spreading misinformation about the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Andhra Pradesh government and SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), a Central government enterprise.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, Jagan took aim at media organizations backing the TDP government, remarking sharply: “Eenadu is more than a toilet paper and less than a tissue paper.”

Jagan refuted Eenadu’s claim that SECI CMD Rameshwar Prakash Gupta was sacked by the Centre due to the PPA signed under the previous YSRCP regime. He clarified that Andhra Pradesh inked the agreement with SECI on December 1, 2021, while Gupta assumed the role of CMD only in 2023, making the allegation baseless.

The former Chief Minister then turned his attention to power agreements signed by the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government, claiming they had placed a heavy financial burden on the state. Comparing the TDP’s deal with Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd and the SECI agreement, Jagan alleged that a scam worth ₹11,000 crore was unfolding in the state.

He explained that the Naidu government had agreed to purchase power at ₹4.60 per unit for 25 years, while the YSRCP government signed a deal with SECI at ₹2.49 per unit— one of the lowest rates in the country. The SECI deal, he added, would procure 7,000 MW of power and save the state ₹3,587 crore annually and ₹89,675 crore over 25 years.

In contrast, he claimed that the TDP’s power deals would impose an additional burden of ₹11,000 crore on the State over the same period.

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of misgovernance and corruption, stating that the TDP’s actions over the past year had damaged the state's economy and exploited public resources.