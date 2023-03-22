YS Jagan Govt Removes Local Clause to Enable Employees Buy Plots in Smart Townships

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has facilitated the employees to purchase house sites in layouts developed by urban development authorities anywhere in the state. The government removed the ‘local’ clause as it prohibited the employees from purchasing the house sites in Jaganna ‘smart townships’.

Following representations from the state government employees and the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM), the department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) relaxed the rules and issued a G.O. 38.

The Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) are being set up in 22 cities and towns by the state government to fulfil the dream of middle-class families of owning a home. Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) have reserved 10 percent of the plots for government employees as per the directions after the restructuring of PRC. The employees would be given plots at 20 percent rebate on the price fixed by UDA. The layout details can be accessed on this website, https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.

