YS Jagan Extends Warm Wishes on Telangana Formation Day, June 2

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, celebrated on June 2.

Taking to social media, he tweeted: "Warm wishes to all the brothers and sisters of Telangana on this momentous #TelanganaFormationDay."

The message reflects a spirit of unity and mutual respect between the neighboring Telugu states. As Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day since becoming a separate state in 2014, wishes and tributes have been pouring in from across the country.