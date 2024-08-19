YS Jagan expresses grief over tragic student deaths in Anakapalli district

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock and deep sorrow over the tragic incident at Kailasapatnam in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district, where students lost their lives after consuming adulterated food.



He urged the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the students currently receiving treatment and called for immediate support for the families of the deceased students. He strongly criticized the negligence of the government, stating that this tragedy is a clear example of poor supervision and such incidents highlight the gaps in the existing monitoring systems.

YSRCP president also advised the government to stop spreading false propaganda and avoid mudslinging. Instead, he urged them to focus on improving the system and taking preventive steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

