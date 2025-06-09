YS Jagan Condemns Kommineni’s Arrest, Blasts Chandrababu for Vendetta Politics

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao. He stated, “Arresting 70-year-old senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao for comments he didn’t even make reflects the height of personal vendetta and the toxic culture of revenge that Chandrababu Naidu has promoted.”

Accusing the TDP government of turning Andhra Pradesh into a symbol of lawlessness, he observed, “Democracy, law, and justice are being trampled. Citizens, democrats, intellectuals, and journalists are being driven into fear.”

He alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been running an oppressive and unjust administration for the past year.

“Without allowing anyone to raise their voice on behalf of the people, he is trying to suppress dissent through extreme abuse of power — silencing criticism of his misrule, deceit, corruption, and failures,” Jagan claimed.

Pointing out how debates naturally include diverse opinions, Jagan questioned the logic behind the arrest: “In any normal debate, some participants speak in favour, and others against. How can the anchor be held responsible for what panellists say? Haven’t we seen many guests on various TV channels in the past making personal attacks? Isn’t that still happening today?”

He slammed the TDP government for systematically targeting the media to stifle dissent and protect the government from scrutiny.

“False accusations are being made, topics are being diverted and distorted, and attacks are being carried out — especially on Sakshi media,” the YSRCP chief said.

Jagan also noted that this is not the first time Kommineni has been a victim of Chandrababu Naidu’s vendetta.

“In the past, he was removed from his job (at NTV) because Mr. Naidu couldn’t tolerate his neutral and fair debates. Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu imposed restrictions on the channel Kommineni worked for (not Sakshi at the time). Now again, he’s targeting channels that don’t support him, trying to control and suppress them,” he observed.

He further warned Chandrababu Naidu that one year of his five-year term has already passed.

“After four more years, you will have to answer to the people for the injustice, illegality, and abuse of power during your tenure. You must be held accountable for the wrongs committed,” he asserted.

Concluding his remarks, Jagan said, “The seeds of bad traditions you sow today will bear fruit tomorrow — and that fruit will be bitter, and it will double. Never forget that.”