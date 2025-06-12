YS Jagan on Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Deeply Shocked, Extends Heartfelt Condolences

A tragic aviation disaster struck near Ahmedabad international airport today as Air India flight AI-171 bound for London, carrying 242 passengers, crashed while approaching for a take-off. Initial reports indicate multiple casualties, with emergency response teams rushing to the scene.

Expressing grief over the incident, AP Former CM and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan stated, "I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic crash of Air India AI-171 flight with 242 passengers near Ahmedabad airport. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of passengers, crew members, and casualties at the crash site. I pray for strength and healing for everyone affected by this devastating incident."

Rescue operations are underway and authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash. The nation mourns this devastating loss of life, and support efforts are being mobilized for the families of those affected.