Youth Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping Minor Girl in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The city police arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 9-year-old girl, near Mudasarlova Park. The accused was identified as Gondela Sai Kumar alias Sai, is a habitual offender and a paedophile, was arrested in a similar offence in October last year.

On April 9, the accused Sai targeted the victim, a class IV student and allegedly committed the heinous crime, said city police chief Dr CM Thrivikram Varma. He added the incident took place when the girl was playing near her residence.

The bike-borne accused approached the victim and interacted with her. Later, he kidnapped the girl and took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences, the police official said.

The Arilova police filed a case against the accused after receiving a complaint from the victim's parents. The accused was arrested and booked under Sections 366, 376 and 506 of IPC and POCSO act.

