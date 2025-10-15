World Students’ Day: YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Dr Kalam, the Missile Man of India

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings on the occasion of World Students’ Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan wrote, “Remembering Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who embodied leadership through knowledge, humility, and service. On his jayanti, I salute the Missile Man who believed in the power of education and inspired a generation to dream and build a better India.”

World Students’ Day 2025: Honouring the Missile Man of India

Every year, October 15 is celebrated as World Students’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India’s 11th President, renowned scientist, and beloved “People’s President.” The day celebrates the importance of students, education, and the transformative power of youth in nation-building.

The United Nations declared October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010 to recognize Dr. Kalam’s lifelong dedication to education, innovation, and youth empowerment. Known for his humility and deep connection with young minds, Dr. Kalam often described teaching as his “most cherished profession.” His interactions with students across the country inspired generations to dream big and contribute to society through knowledge and hard work.

Dr. Kalam’s journey continues to inspire millions. From humble beginnings in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he rose to become one of India’s most respected scientists, playing a key role in the nation’s missile and space programmes. Beyond his scientific achievements, his timeless message — “Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” — remains an anthem for students worldwide.

Why He’s Called the ‘Missile Man of India’

Dr. Kalam earned the title “Missile Man of India” for his pioneering contributions to the country’s missile and defence technology. He led several key projects under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) launched in the 1980s, which developed a range of indigenous missiles including Agni, Prithvi, Akash, Trishul, and Nag.

His goal was to make India technologically self-reliant, and his vision, leadership, and commitment to research and innovation inspired generations of scientists and engineers. For these monumental contributions, he is fondly remembered as the “Missile Man of India” — a title that reflects his vision, determination, and service to the nation’s scientific advancement.

As the nation celebrates World Students’ Day 2025, Dr. Kalam’s legacy continues to ignite young minds — urging them to lead with knowledge, integrity, and imagination, and to shape a brighter, stronger India.