West Godavari: Fire Breaks Out At Venugopala Swamy Temple During Rama Navami Celebrations

Mar 30, 2023, 14:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

The canopies at Venugopola Swamy temple in Duvva village of Tanuku Mandal in WestGodavari district accidentally caught fire on Thursday during the Srirama Navami  celebrations.

The accident is believed to have occurred due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported in the accident. More details about the accident are awaited. 

Fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.

