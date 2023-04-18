Welfare Governance Possible Only With AP CM YS Jagan: Adimulapu Suresh

PRAKASAM: As the part of the program Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu campaign in Chatlamitla village of the mandal in the district, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr.Adimulapu Suresh went around the Peddaraveedu village and greeted people . The Minister was accorded a warm welcome wherever he went while distributing pamphlets and Maa Namakkam Nuvve Jagananna stickers.

The stickers were pasted on the walls of houses and cell phones and the Minister had a positive interaction with the locals there.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister asked them if they are satisfied with the welfare schemes provided under CM Jagan.To that a woman replied that welfare schemes were possible only if ‘CM Jagananna’ is there.

The minister said that many welfare schemes are being implemented to strengthen the poor economically and people will get financial benefits through every welfare scheme directly into their accounts.

He added that ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the oath as Chief Minister he was working with an aim to do justice to all the people irrespective of the caste, creed or parties with the help of secretariat system and village volunteers and thus raising the bar for ideal politics.

He asked the people to bless the YSRCP government and ensure its victory in the next elections also.

The Minister also said that the opposition parties who fled seeing the welfare regime of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy are trying to deceive people with fake propaganda with the elections coming soon. He also asked them not to fall for their tricks and false words.

YSRCP Mandal Convener Pali Krishna Reddy, Sarpanch Evra Alluramma and others participated in the door-to-door programme.

Also Read: Kurnool: Nara Lokesh Welcomed With TDP Flexi War In Aluru Constituency