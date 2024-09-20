Watch: Jagan on Chandrababu's 100 Days Rule and Super Six Promises

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his 100-day rule of being full of deceit. Jagan criticized Naidu, claiming there were no “super six” or “super seven” achievements during this period and stated that under Chandrababu’s governance, the systems in the state had regressed.

Highlights of Jagan’s Criticism:

Healthcare and Welfare Schemes Stalled: Jagan pointed out that key welfare programs like Aarogyasri (healthcare) bills remain unpaid, and schemes like 'Vasati Deevena' and 'Vidya Deevena' have not been delivered. He also highlighted that salaries for 108 and 104 ambulance employees are yet to be paid.

Empty Promises of Chandrababu’s Super Six: Jagan accused Naidu of playing with people's lives with his so-called "Super Six" agenda.

Additional Remarks Made by Jagan in the Press Meet:

Chandrababu’s Diversion Tactics: Jagan stated that despite knowing about impending floods, Naidu did not take timely action to review the situation, which could have saved hundreds of lives. Instead, he resorted to diversionary politics by invoking his 30-year political experience.

Laddu Controversy: Jagan accused Chandrababu of falsely claiming that the ghee used in the Tirumala temple laddus had been adulterated with animal fat. He questioned whether it was ethical for a person in such a high position to spread such lies and hurt the sentiments of devotees worldwide. Jagan emphasized that ghee supplies are regularly tested, and tenders are conducted every six months in accordance with TTD guidelines.

Neglect of Temples: Jagan claimed that during Chandrababu’s tenure, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) and temple-related activities were neglected. In contrast, during YSRCP's governance, significant progress was made in building temples both in India and abroad, and revolutionary changes were introduced in TTD labs for better testing standards.

Housing for TTD Employees: Jagan noted that during his rule, the YSRCP provided thousands of housing plots for TTD employees to ensure their welfare, while Chandrababu did not allocate a single cent of land for the same purpose.

Finally, Jagan declared that a letter would be sent to Prime Minister Modi and the Supreme Court questioning Chandrababu’s actions and behavior towards the TTD temple for his political gain.