YSR Kadapa: The annual Brahmotsavam of Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple, popularly known as Andhra Bhadradri, will begin today (March 30) on the occasion of the Sri Rama Navami in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams will be observed between March 30 to April 9 with the state festival of the Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled on April 5 between 8 pm and 10 pm. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5 and also offer silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deity on behalf of the State government.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is making arrangements to hold these celebrations for ten days. The annual Brahmotsavam began with the ‘Ankurarpanam’ ceremony on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami and ends with ‘Pushpayagam’ on April 9. The Kodandarama Swamy Kalyanotsavam temple will be conducted on April 5.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy invited the Chief Minister for Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta on Monday.

Around 2 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Kalyanam on that and the TTD and the temple authorities and the Kadapa district administration have made all arrangements for the event to be conducted smoothly. Toilets, drinking water kiosks, anna prasadam counters, interim medical camps and help desks with health and medical care staff have been set up for the devotees.

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in the Vontimitta temple on Thursday with devotees offering prayers and also attending the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita performed at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram. Minister of Education Botsa Sathyanarayana presented silk robes and offerings to the deity on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

