Vijayawada on Edge as Bomb Threat Hits Besant Road

Panic gripped Vijayawada on Saturday morning (May 24) after police received a call alleging a bomb threat on Besant Road.

Police officers, along with personnel from the bomb squad, immediately rushed to the location and barricaded all routes leading to Besant Road. All shops were shut, and the area was closed to the public.

An extensive operation has been launched to detect the alleged bomb. Police are yet to confirm whether the bomb threat is fake or not.

Besant Road is one of the most prominent shopping hubs in Vijayawada — a city near the Amaravati capital — as thousands of people visit daily to shop at the hundreds of stores spread across a 1-km radius.

The bomb threat comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are at their peak. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched

Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes on terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor prompted a military response from the Pakistan Army, which was halted only after a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10. However, the situation remains volatile.