Vijayasai Reddy to file defamation case against Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 5: YSRCP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy announced that he will file a defamation case against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and KV Rao for making false and baseless allegations against him regarding the Kakinada Port and SEZ transactions.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, he stated that Naidu has been conspiring to tarnish his reputation by using KV Rao as a front to file fabricated cases. Vijayasai Reddy described KV Rao as a broker and a close associate of Naidu, who is being used to spread lies about the YSRCP leader. He clarified that the claims of threats and illegal deals involving Kakinada Port are entirely false. He also questioned why Rao, who spends most of his time abroad, chose to make these accusations after remaining silent for over four years.

Criticizing the lookout notices issued against him, Vijayasai Reddy called them politically motivated and aimed at defaming him. He emphasized that Naidu is using these tactics to mislead the public and cover up his own failures. He further stated that the defamation suit, which will be filed in the High Court next week, will expose Naidu’s vendetta politics and Rao’s dubious role.

Vijayasai Reddy added that Naidu’s focus on false narratives instead of governance is harming the state. He warned that Naidu will face both legal and political consequences for his actions and assured that the YSRCP will hold him accountable when it returns to power.