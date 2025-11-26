Video: Andhra Farmer Slams Chandrababu Naidu During Jagan’s Visit in Brahmanapalli, Pulivendula

A farmer openly criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, questioning his remarks on agriculture. The incident took place during YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Brahmanapalli, where Jagan noticed the farmer’s enthusiasm and invited him to speak before the media.

The farmer asked why the Chief Minister repeatedly claimed that “agriculture is a burden.” He questioned whether Chandrababu would survive without farmers and their produce. He argued that farmers are as important to the nation as national security and that everyone—from infants to adults—depends on farming for survival.

The farmer alleged that the government was neglecting farmers and demanded respect and support for the agricultural community.

The video of the exchange has since drawn attention on social media.

Watch: Angry Farmer Slams Chandrababu

Jagan Slams Ruling Coalition Over Farm Crisis

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also criticised the current ruling coalition, alleging that farmers are facing severe financial distress due to falling crop prices and lack of support. During his tour of Brahmanapalli in Pulivendula, Jagan inspected banana farms and interacted with growers suffering heavy losses. He said that during the previous YSRCP government, banana farmers earned around ₹30,000 per tonne, and nearly three lakh tonnes were exported, even during the pandemic. Special trains were arranged from Anantapur to Delhi and from Tadipatri to Mumbai, he added. “Today, farmers cannot even get ₹2,000 per tonne. The crop is rotting in the fields. Andhra Pradesh, once number one, has fallen to this situation — why?” Jagan asked.

No Compensation, No Inputs, Claims YSRCP Chief

Jagan alleged that in the 17 months of coalition rule, the state witnessed 16 natural disasters, yet farmers did not receive compensation. He claimed that during YSRCP’s tenure, input subsidies were cleared before the end of every crop season, while the present government has not released any funds. He further accused Chandrababu Naidu of treating agriculture as a burden, saying that farmers are unable to afford fertilisers. He also criticised the closure of integrated cold storage units “in the name of power saving,” arguing that it has worsened losses for perishable crops like bananas. “During YSRCP rule, farming felt like a festival. After Naidu returned to power, the sector is moving backwards,” he said, predicting political consequences for the government.

Farmers Seek Urgent Intervention

Farmers in the region say market prices have crashed while cultivation expenses continue to rise. They are urging the state government to step in and provide immediate support to prevent further losses.

Watch YS Jagan's Speech

Also Read: AP Slipped from No. 1 to Crisis: YS Jagan in Pulivendula