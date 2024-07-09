TDP’s free sand policy is a lie: Ex YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu

Guntur:TDP government’s promise to supply sand free to everybody in the state by adopting a free sand policy is a farce, former YSRCP MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said on Tuesday. Notably, the ruling government suspended the sand policies of 2019 and 2021 formulated by the previous YSRCP regime.

Addressing a media conference here, Sudhakar Babu criticised the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for hoodwinking the people in the name of free sand policy. He said the state government has put up flexis with the sand rates and is still claiming it a free sand policy. The former legislator asked if this was not cheating the people then what is it?

He said the YSRCP government earned more than Rs 750 crore per annum on sand due to its transparent sand policy. Now, the Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra has claimed that the government’s free sand policy would spur growth in construction works and thereby bolster livelihood prospects for lakhs of construction workers. The YSRCP leader claimed the TDP regime is yet again repeating its old tactics and the earnings from the sand reaches are going into the pockets of party leaders.

Sudhakar Babu asked the chief minister to clarify on the discrepancy in the existing sand stock available in the depots. He said as per the records, only 35 lakh tons of sand is available in these depots while the YSRCP regime had stored 80 lakh tons of sand ahead of the rainy season.

Highlighting the four G.O.s issued by the then Naidu government on sand policy between 2014-16, the YSRCP leader said the state high court also censured the TDP chief for exploiting the natural resources and not checking certain irregularities in the implementation of the 'free sand policy'. Due to these irregularities, it caused a substantial loss to the State exchequer during the TDP regime, he added.

