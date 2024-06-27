TDP leader’s assault bid on Pinnelli amid police presence

Palnadu: Former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested amid high drama on Wednesday evening. As the police brought him to produce him before the magistrate in the EVM incident, a TDP leader Komera Siva tried to assault him in the presence of police, however, Pinnelli narraowly escaped. He also hurled abuses at the former MLA while the police were taking him in their vehicle.

Notably, several cases are pending against Siva. The police have also opened a ‘suspect sheet’ against him. And, yet the TDP leader attempted to manhandle the former legislator while the policemen remained mute spectators.

Pinnelli was taken into custody by the Narasaraopet police on Wednesday afternoon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his interim bail in the EVM incident. He was then taken to the government hospital for medical examination at 10 pm.

While he was brought to the Magistrate court, the rival group tried to provoke Pinnelli by bursting crackers and abusing him. After hearing four cases filed against the Ex-MLA, the judge granted him bail in two cases and remanded him in police custody in two other cases.

Subsequently, the Narasaraopet police shifted Pinnelli to Nellore Central Jail by road. A large number of policemen were deployed outside the prison to maintain law and order situation.

Also Read: YSRCP moves lunch motion petition in Andhra HC, status quo ordered

