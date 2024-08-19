TDP engages in diversion politics to distract public from its failures: Former MP

Condemning the TDP government for its diversion tactics, Former MP Margani Bharat stated that TDP is engaging in yet another drama under the guise of " burning of files" to distract the public from its failures.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Monday, Bharat criticised TDP for creating chaos and unrest in Andhra Pradesh within just three months of TDP coming into power. He stated that violence, riots, and political murders are rampant under the TDP regime, turning the state into a volatile environment.

Bharat highlighted that the TDP’s recent launch of "burning of Files" allegations is a mere diversion tactic aimed at shifting focus away from their inability to fulfill the "Super Six Promises." He pointed out that incidents like the Madanapalle fire accident are being used to defame YSRCP leaders and divert public attention from real issues.

He further criticised the TDP's handling of the Polavaram project, claiming that international experts have confirmed the flaws in construction initiated during Chandrababu’s previous tenure. Despite these revelations, TDP continues to deflect blame and engage in smear campaigns.

Bharat urged the public not to fall for the TDP’s diversionary tactics, emphasising that the real credit for ongoing developmental projects belongs to the previous YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.

