Take action against Naidu for derogatory remarks: AP CEO to ECI

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has called for action against the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu by the Central Election Commission over derogatory statements he made about Chief Minister YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy during election rallies.

The ruling YSRCP has filed 18 complaints with the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mukesh Kumar Meena, accusing Naidu of making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister during the party's public meetings. Subsequently, the CEO repeatedly issued notices to Chandrababu seeking an explanation for his remarks.

Despite the notices, Chandrababu only responded to a few of them, leaving some unanswered. Unsatisfied with Chandrababu's replies, The officials of the State Election Commission examined the video clips of TDP leader’s speeches provided by the YSRCP as evidence. Subsequently, the Chief Electoral Officer wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India's Principal Secretary, Avinash Kumar and requested further action against Chandrababu Naidu. The CEO dispatched video clips of Naidu's speeches as supporting evidence along with the letter.

