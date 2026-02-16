Supreme Court Gives GITAM University 4 Weeks to Deposit 15 Crore

The Supreme Court has issued important directions to GITAM University, asking it to deposit ₹15 crore within four weeks in connection with a long-pending electricity dues dispute. The apex court passed the order while hearing the university’s challenge against earlier directions issued by the Telangana High Court.

The case relates to electricity arrears linked to VBC Ferro Alloys Company. The Southern Power Distribution Company (SPDCL) argued that VBC Ferro Alloys and GITAM University are connected, and therefore the university is responsible for clearing the pending dues.

However, GITAM University told the Supreme Court that it has no connection with the electricity dues of VBC Ferro Alloys and that asking the university to pay those dues is not legally valid. The university had earlier challenged SPDCL notices in the Telangana High Court, which warned that power supply would be stopped unless ₹118 crore in pending dues was cleared.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court directed that the Telangana High Court’s single bench should examine and decide the relationship between VBC Ferro Alloys and GITAM University. Until a final decision is made, the Supreme Court ordered the university to deposit ₹15 crore within four weeks as an interim measure.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court division bench had directed GITAM University to pay ₹54 crore, prompting the university to approach the Supreme Court for relief. The matter will now continue in the High Court, which will determine whether the university is legally responsible for the dues.