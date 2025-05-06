Simhachalam Tragedy: Temple, Not Government, Pays Compensation to Victims

The families of the seven victims who died in the wall collapse at the Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam during Chandanotsavam received ex-gratia payments of ₹25 lakh each, while the injured were given ₹3 lakh each. What drew public attention was that the government did not provide the compensation but by the temple.

This revelation has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the government’s accountability. Devotees opined that the government should have paid the compensation. The temple funds could be used for development works.

The TDP government has neither provided compensation from the state treasury nor taken action against the ministers responsible for ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual event. Moreover, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have yet to meet the bereaved families.

The temple’s hereditary trustee, Gajapathi Raju — also a TDP leader and former Union Minister — was present at the temple during the incident. Yet, he neither oversaw the rescue operations nor met with the victims’ families.

Instead, the Chandrababu Naidu government has shifted the blame for the tragedy onto the temple administration and government officials.

Following the preliminary investigation by a three-member committee, seven officials, including the Executive Officer of the Narasimha Swamy temple, have been suspended. Additionally, the government is considering initiating criminal proceedings against the contractor.

It is worth noting that the contractor had initially refused to construct the wall on such short notice. However, he was reportedly told it would be a temporary structure and was pressured into building it.