September 21: Rains in Telugu states, and holiday for schools is unlikely!

After a few sunny, dry days, Telugu once again experienced rains that increased the fear of floods. Today, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Manyam, and Alluri districts of Andhra Pradesh have received light to moderate rains. Though AP has received rain alerts from September 21 and 22, there is a high chance of a cyclone hit, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, on September 22, Telangana, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancerial, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem Badradri received a rain alert. The weather department has given a yellow warning for both Telugu states, but the cyclone might hit AP due to the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal. If the hurricane hits AP, many districts might experience heavy rains, which can lead to floods.

Though the two Telugu states received a rain alert along with a cyclone alert, schools and colleges most likely do not have any holidays.

