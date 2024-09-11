September 12 - September 14: Light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh!

Heavy rains have caused significant disruption in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two Telugu-speaking states. The downpours have caused chaos in several areas, but the situation is progressively improving. In response, the Amaravati Meteorological Center issued a critical update. According to their research, westerly winds are in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result, moderate rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, i.e. September 12, September 13, and September 14. It predicts that light to moderate rain may fall in one or two spots throughout these days. Additionally, high surface winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are predicted. According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, light to moderate rainfall is expected today in the districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, Annamayya, and Chittoor.

