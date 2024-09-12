September 12, September 13: Rain alert in AP, no holiday for schools!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that there is a high chance of light to moderate rains today and tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh. They alerted the rains because of the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal that caused rains that led to floods a few days back. According to the reports, today and tomorrow, September 12 and September 13, will have rain.

Today, Srikakulam, Manyam, Annamayya, Chittor, and Tirupati districts might witness light rainfall. Tomorrow, September 13, Srikakulam, Vizainagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Nellore, Ananthapuram, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittor and Tirupathi districts will have light to moderate rains because of the low pressures.

The heavy rains led to floods, disrupting various areas of Andhra Pradesh. As the cities flooded, schools and colleges were closed for a few days. Though the alert was given to the state, the government has not announced any holiday for schools.

