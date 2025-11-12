Save Medical Colleges in AP: YSRCP Holds Massive Rallies and Protests Across the State

Former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slammed the TDP government, accusing it of hurting the poor while attempting to privatize 17 government medical colleges. He said these colleges could generate crores in revenue for the state exchequer if run under the government.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is trying to privatize assets worth lakhs of crores under the PPP model. When these colleges are completed, 4,500 new medical seats will be available,” Peddireddy said.

He added that Naidu wrote a letter opposing 50 new medical seats for Pulivendula. “This government is attacking the livelihoods of the poor,” he stated, urging that all colleges established under YS Jagan’s leadership must remain in the public sector.

Tension in Guntur

Guntur | 11:33 AM

A large bike rally led by former minister Ambati Rambabu from his residence was stopped by police near Swami Theatre. A heated exchange took place between Rambabu and CI Ganga Venkateswarlu, who reportedly acted aggressively and used foul language.

YSRCP leaders and activists protested against police behavior, recalling earlier incidents of similar conduct by the same officer.

Petition Submitted in Kakinada

Pithapuram, Kakinada District | 11:25 AM

YSRCP constituency in-charge Vanga Geetha participated in a protest rally opposing medical college privatization. The delegation submitted a petition to the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

Massive Rally in Pulivendula

YSR District | 11:25 AM

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy and State General Secretary Satish Reddy led a huge rally in Pulivendula from the old MLA office to the RDO office, demanding that medical colleges remain under government control.

Across the erstwhile Kadapa district, rallies were held under the leadership of senior leaders including former Deputy CM Amzath Basha, MLCs Ramachandra Reddy and Govind Reddy, and others in Rajampet, Badvel, and Proddatur.

Chandrababu Should Learn From Neighboring States: Varudu Kalyani

Visakhapatnam | 11:07 AM

During a protest rally in the East Constituency, MLC Varudu Kalyani criticized the government’s decision, calling it “cruel and anti-people.”

She said, “Despite borrowing over ₹2 lakh crore, this government cannot spend even ₹5,000 crore on medical colleges. Chandrababu should look at neighboring states and learn how they strengthen public healthcare.”

Petition Submitted in Punganur

Chittoor District | 11:07 AM

Former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy led a massive rally in Punganur against the privatization move. He submitted a memorandum to the local Tahsildar on behalf of YSRCP.

One Crore Voices Rise in Protest

Tadepalli | 11:07 AM

The YSRCP’s mass movement across Andhra Pradesh saw massive participation in all 175 constituencies, with people shouting slogans against the privatization of medical colleges.

The public expressed anger over Chandrababu Naidu’s alleged efforts to hand over wealth worth lakhs of crores to his associates. Students, intellectuals, and social organizations joined the rallies, defying police restrictions.

Protest Led by Perni Nani

Machilipatnam | 10:55 AM

Former Minister Perni Nani, along with constituency in-charge Perni Kittu, led a march from the YSRCP office to the MRO office as part of the state-wide protest. Both leaders sat on the ground in front of the MRO office in protest.

Huge Rally in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam | 10:54 AM

Massive rallies were held across Visakhapatnam district opposing the privatization of medical colleges. In the North constituency, a rally led by KK Raju began at the Gurudwara and ended at the Seethammadhara MRO office, with large participation from students and parents.

Police Restrictions in Vijayawada

Vijayawada | 10:54 AM

YSRCP leaders, including NTR District President Devineni Avinash, led a protest rally from Ramalingeswara Nagar to the MRO office in Darshipeta. Police imposed strict restrictions and tried to stop YSRCP cadres using barricades. Avinash condemned the police behavior, calling it undemocratic.

Police Block YSRCP Rally in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram | 10:35 AM

Police stopped a YSRCP bike rally from Garividi to the Cheepurupalli Tahsildar office. MLC and Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana participated in the program. Multiple police checkpoints were set up to prevent party workers from reaching the venue.

Mass Rally in Kovvur

Nellore District | 10:23 AM

YSRCP organized rallies across 10 constituencies in Nellore district. In Kovvur, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Prasanna Kumar Reddy led a large protest from Railway Feeders Road to the MRO office.

Massive Protests in Tirupati

Tirupati | 10:21 AM

Huge rallies were held across Tirupati and Korlagunta, led by constituency coordinator Abhinay Reddy. Mayor Sireesha Yadav and other YSRCP leaders participated, protesting the privatization of medical colleges.

Police Notice to Former Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa | 10:21 AM

Police issued notices denying permission for YSRCP’s protest rally in Kadapa, despite earlier assurances from the SP. Former Deputy CM Amzath Basha questioned the sudden change, calling it unjustified.

YSRCP Leaders Under House Arrest

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District | 9:34 AM

Police placed several YSRCP leaders, including constituency coordinator Gannavarapu Srinivas from P. Gannavaram, under house arrest to prevent their participation in the protest rallies.

Restrictions in Anakapalli

Anakapalli | 8:11 AM

Police imposed restrictions on YSRCP rallies in Narsipatnam and issued notices to former MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh. Despite the denial of permission, Ganesh announced that the rally would proceed as planned.

YS Jagan’s Call for Public Movement

Statewide | 8:11 AM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a state-wide agitation opposing the privatization of government medical colleges by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

The YSRCP had been holding local meetings since October 10, explaining to the public how privatization would harm access to affordable healthcare. The ongoing “One Crore Signatures” campaign has seen massive participation.

The government has reportedly used police to stop rallies and threatened YSRCP leaders with cases, but party cadres and students have vowed to continue their protests.

Jagan’s statement accused the TDP government of “destroying Aarogyasri, halting Aasara, and leaving ₹4,000 crore unpaid to hospitals,” leading to severe hardships for patients. “Naidu wants to hand over medical education to private hands for profit,” he alleged.

YSRCP Rallies Across All Constituencies

Statewide | 8:11 AM

As part of the statewide movement, YSRCP organized protests in all 175 Assembly constituencies against the privatization of government medical colleges.

Intellectuals, democrats, and various political groups have supported the movement, questioning why the government, after borrowing ₹2.5 lakh crore, cannot allocate even ₹5,000 crore for strengthening public medical education.

Also read: 2.5 Lakh Crore Loans in 18 Months, But No Funds for Medical Colleges: YS Jagan’s YSRCP Hits Out at Naidu Govt