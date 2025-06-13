Satyamev Jayate, Says YS Jagan as SC Grants Bail to Kommineni

Soon after the Supreme Court granted immediate bail to senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP government.

Calling the Supreme Court’s order a "resounding slap" in Chandrababu’s face, Jagan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the TDP’s anarchic governance and stated that “distortions and lies will never stand the test of time.”

Lauding the court’s decision, Jagan questioned what connection Kommineni had to a panellist’s comments made during a discussion in which he merely served as an anchor.

“Today’s Supreme Court order has shattered and exposed Chandrababu’s conspiracy. As a result, the issue of illegal arrests in Andhra Pradesh has once again caught national attention,” he said.

He also praised the court’s observation that the arrest constituted a serious violation of fundamental rights and freedoms, calling it commendable.

Jagan accused the TDP government of deliberately creating a fake controversy to divert public attention at a time when serious discussions are underway about massive corruption in the name of Amaravati’s construction, administrative failures, and the deteriorating law and order situation.

“In order to shift focus away from his deceitful and misleading governance, Chandrababu falsely attributed statements made by someone else to Kommineni and orchestrated a malicious propaganda campaign through his yellow media gang,” Jagan alleged.

He also condemned the attacks on Sakshi offices, stating that the TDP government had unleashed rowdyism across the State, vandalized properties, and carried out anarchic attacks under the guise of women’s protests.

“They trampled on press freedom and democracy,” he emphasized.

“Even without acknowledging his mistake, Chandrababu’s remarks yesterday — where he disgustingly blamed the YSR Congress Party and Sakshi Media for the controversial comments — clearly show that this was a politically motivated conspiracy,” the former Chief Minister asserted.

He concluded his post with the phrase, “Satyamev Jayate,” meaning “Truth alone triumphs.”