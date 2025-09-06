Sai Krishna Raju Alluri Dies of Sudden Heart Attack During Evening Walk in the US

In a heartbreaking tragedy, thirty-year-old Sai Krishna Rama Chander Raju Alluri, a bright young man from Andhra Pradesh, passed away unexpectedly in Herndon, Virginia, on September 3, 2025. What began as an ordinary evening walk at 3 pm ended in tragedy, leaving his family, friends, and community devastated.

Raju, a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, had moved to the United States with dreams of building a better future. Those close to him describe him as kind-hearted, compassionate, and always ready with a smile. “He was the kind of person who would go out of his way to help anyone,” recalled a friend.

When Raju did not return to his room that evening, his worried roommates contacted emergency services. Despite immediate action from police, the news was shattering—Raju had suffered a fatal heart attack.

Back in India, his grieving family is struggling to come to terms with the loss of their beloved son. Efforts are underway, with the help of friends and roommates in the US, to bring his body home. His friends have also launched an online fundraising campaign to support the repatriation.

The news of his sudden death has left both his local community and the diaspora in shock. Neighbours in India remember him as the ever-smiling youth who carried hope and ambition in his eyes. Netizens too expressed disbelief—how could someone so young, who appeared healthy and full of life, be taken away so soon?

Sai Krishna’s untimely passing is not just a personal tragedy but also a painful reminder of how fragile life is. A young man who once left home with dreams of success and happiness abroad is now returning to his homeland far too soon, wrapped not in hope but in sorrow.