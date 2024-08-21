Sadistic governance under CM Naidu's rule: Ex MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Former MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy stated that the TDP coalition government, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, operates in a sadistic manner, emphasizing that the administration is cruelly targeting employees who do not align with them and derive pleasure from it.

Speaking to the media at the party's central office here on Wednesday, the former MLA pointed out a recent incident where an Information & Public Relations officer in Nellore was verbally abused by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He mentioned that CM Naidu has always maintained a hostile attitude towards government employees, often speaking ill of them in interviews. In contrast, Srikanth Reddy stated that during the tenure of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government did everything possible to support government employees, even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further criticized Chandrababu Naidu for subjecting employees to extreme pressure since assuming office. He said that CM Naidu’s governance lacks focus on both development and welfare, which were hallmarks of YSR’s leadership. He also stated that CM Naidu was falsely claiming credit for industrial developments such as Sri city, which, in reality, were initiated during YSR’s regime.

Srikanth Reddy expressed concerns over Naidu’s mistreatment of employees and officials, including high-ranking officers including IAS and IPS officers. The former MLA also stated that a certain community has been intentionally left out in the allocation of key posts. He criticized Naidu’s use of derogatory terms against employees and condemned the practice of suspending staff without proper cause whenever issues arise. He also questioned the ongoing harassment of officials based on their regional backgrounds, urging Chandrababu Naidu to stop mistreating government employees and end this oppressive style of governance.