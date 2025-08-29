RTC Bus Catches Fire in Vizag: Is AP’s Free Bus Scheme to Blame?

In a shocking incident, an APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) bus en route to Vizianagaram from Kurmannapalem caught fire at Shantipuram Junction in Visakhapatnam on Friday (August 29). The mishap occurred dangerously close to a petrol pump, raising serious concerns among commuters.

The bus was gutted in the blaze, but fortunately, all passengers and crew managed to escape after noticing smoke bellowing from the engine. According to reports, a few auto drivers first spotted the smoke and quickly alerted the driver, allowing everyone onboard to de-board in time. Firefighters later rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

Speaking to Sakshi, bus conductor Sai Kumar revealed that the bus was carrying over 130 passengers against its sanctioned capacity of 65. A majority of them were women, due to the Andhra Pradesh government’s recently introduced free bus travel scheme for women.

The incident has put the spotlight on the scheme, as officials suspect that overloading may have triggered a fault leading to the fire. Experts note that while an overloaded bus does not directly cause a fire, it can create multiple risks. Extra weight forces the engine, alternator, and battery to work harder, overheating electrical wiring and sparking short circuits. Tyres under excessive pressure may burst, and friction from a blowout can ignite a blaze, especially if it spreads to fuel or oil lines. Overcrowding can also block ventilation, raising internal temperatures dangerously.

Stree Shakti Scheme Under Scanner

Launched more than a year after the TDP government came to power, the scheme —dubbed the Stree Shakti Scheme — has come under sharp political scrutiny.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu of “betraying women” by rolling out the scheme with severe restrictions. “Out of 16 categories of RTC buses, only five are covered. Of 11,256 buses, free travel is allowed in only 6,700. Even among 1,560 express buses, 950 non-stop services have been excluded,” Jagan pointed out.

The limited number of eligible buses has placed immense strain on the APSRTC network. With demand far outstripping supply, overcrowding has become rampant —raising fresh concerns about passenger safety.