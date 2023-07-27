NTR district: Incessant rainfall in both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states have inundated several major roads while submerging several low-lying areas. Ponds, canals and tanks are up to the brim due to flash floods in the rain-affected areas. The continuous downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in many parts of Telugu states.

As the rainfall across NTR district continued unabated on Thursday, the Munneru river is overflowing in the region. The flood waters from the rain swollen Munneru river have submerged the National Highway 65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway) choking vehicular traffic on both sides of the affected highway. This has resulted in a massive traffic snarl with hundreds of vehicles forming a single file of a few kilometers. The traffic policemen were seen streamlining the traffic in a one-way direction.

Kattaleru river, Wyrea river and Keesara river – the tributaries of Munneru river are in spate due to continuous rains in the district. The flood waters from the tributaries of Munneru river have encircled the houses in several villages in Kanchikarla mandal. With the traffic coming to a halt near Aithavaram village in Nandigama mandal, vehicles coming from Hyderabad were stranded on the affected stretch.

The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next 24 hours. In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Rayalaseema will likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday. Meanwhile, the governments of both the Telugu states have announced holidays for all the education institutions till Monday.

