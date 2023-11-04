Amaravati: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy slammed the BJP national general-secretary and state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari for extending her support to the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

Questioning her political stance, Vijayasai Reddy said on Saturday that the BJP leader seems to be confused as she is supporting the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, despite the fact that the TDP is openly extending its support to the Revanth Reddy-led Congress in the neighboring state of Telangana. In a post he made on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the YSRCP MP asked Purandeswari to clarify her brand of politics.

"(Daggubati) Purandeswari garu, your relative Chandrababu’s TDP is openly supporting the Congress in Telangana (by deciding not to contest the November 30 polls). The BC leader (and Telangana TDP chief Kasani Gnaneswar) resigned from the party (as he was not happy with the party's decision). You’re extending your support to TDP in Andhra Pradesh, which is directly supporting Congress in Telangana. Does that mean you're engaging in family politics, caste politics, or are you trying to backstab the BJP?” Vijayasai Reddy wrote in a post on X.



అమ్మా పురందేశ్వరి గారూ...

తెలంగాణలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీకి మీ మరిది గారి టీడీపీ బహిరంగంగా మద్దతు ఇవ్వటాన్ని భరించలేక అక్కడ బీసీ నాయకుడు తన పదవికి రాజీనామా చేశాడు. కాంగ్రెస్‌కు నేరుగా మద్దతు పలుకుతున్న టీడీపీకి మీరు ఏపీలో నేరుగా మద్దతు పలుకుతున్నారంటే... మీది కుటుంబ రాజకీయమా? కుల… — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 4, 2023

Vijayasai Reddy also said Purandeswari joined the BJP to allegedly help the TDP grow in the state and that she has no regard for the saffron party. She is a political turncoat who has changed her loyalty from TDP, NTR TDP, BJP, Congress to BJP. The vote share of BJP hasn’t changed ever since she took the reins of the party. I’m afraid the party might lose some percentage of its vote share.

