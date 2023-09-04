Punganur Clashes: Prime Accused TDP Incharge Challa Babu Surrenders Before Police

Chittoor: The TDP-incharge, Challa Babu, who is the prime accused in the Punganur clashes surrendered before the police on Monday. The violence had broken out after the police denied permission for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Punganur town.

During its probe, the police found that Challa Babu is a repeat offender. He has many cases filed against him in various police stations in the Punganur constituency. He is also involved in temple land and government land grabbing cases. The TDP leader is also an accused in the bombing of Rompicherla polling station in 1985 elections.

After the violent clashes in early August, the police arrested 110 people in connection with the attack while Challa Babu remained at large. The arrested workers were allegedly involved in the attack against the police personnel who were deployed for Naidu’s rally on the evening of August 4.

Nearly 13 police officers sustained serious injuries while 50 others were also hurt in the attacks. The TDP’s convoy was stopped by police at Beemaganipalli on the outskirts of Punganur as the permission was denied for his visit to the town. However, the TDP workers protested this and started arguing with the police officials. Later, they indulged in stone pelting forcing the police to resort to lathi charge to diffuse the situation.

Also Read: Be Wary of False Information About New Property Registration Process: AP Registration and Stamps Dept