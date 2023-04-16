YSR Kadapa: Locals in Pulivendula organized a peaceful rally to protest against the unjust arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy. Locals protested against the one-sided attitude of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and staged protests against his arrest by the CBI on Sunday.

Shops and establishments were voluntarily closed by the traders. CBI on Sunday arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy. He was taken from Pulivendula and shifted to Hyderabad by road.

