Powerlifter Sadiya Almas Gets Rousing Welcome at Home After Winning 4 Gold Medals in Sharjah

Vijayawada: The strong girl of India and powerlifting champion Shaik Sadiya Almas was given a rousing welcome at Gannavaram airport here on Wednesday when she returned home after winning an overall gold medal in the first Asian Cup for Universities in Powerlifting at University of Sharjah.

Sadiya was received by her parents, management of the KL University and students at the airport. She is pursuing an MBA course at KL Deemed-to-be University.

The strong girl of India won four medals across various categories in the Powerlifting tournament. She dedicated her win to her parents and the KL University officials. The Asian Cup for Universities in Powerlifting tournament was held at UoS' Sports Complex from August 16 to August 22, 2023.

