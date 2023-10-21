Police Commemoration Day: Show No Leniency to Anti-social Elements, Says CM YS Jagan  

Vijayawada: Remembering the sacrifices of policemen while discharging their duties, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the khaki uniform worn by the policemen is synonymous with sacrifice.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Saturday, YS Jagan said the government will always extend its support to the families of martyred policemen.

Paying rich tributes to the police martyred policemen, the chief minister said the country is observing the Police Commemoration Day for the last 64 years. He said every year the Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 and on this day people of the country pay homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The police personnel should always remain alert as anti-social elements may find an opportunity to break the law. They should take action quickly and punish offenders without leniency, CM YS Jagan said.

"I promise on this occasion that we will support the family of the police brother who lost his life in the line of duty in our state. Policemen are the fighters who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the safety of the society. Today's police has the responsibility to deal with those who commit crimes by using modern facilities," said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Recalling the recent violent incidents of Angallu and Punganur involving the opposition party, YS Jagan said nearly 40 policemen were injured and a policeman lost his eye in these incidents. The anti-social elements have also targeted the judges and therefore the police should quickly respond to these situations and stop the violence.

The chief minister also stated that the state government is according high priority to the well being of the policemen through health programmes. He added that the government is providing health benefits to the police personnel in 283 recognised hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

