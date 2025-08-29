Pawan Kalyan in Trouble? Jana Sena MLAs’ Corruption in Vizag Under Scanner

Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday reportedly expressed displeasure with his party MLAs. As part of the three-day Sena Tho Senani programme launched in Visakhapatnam on August 28, Pawan reviewed the performance of his legislators and is said to have pulled them up over allegations of corruption.

It is learned that Pawan Kalyan cautioned Jana Sena MLAs to improve their conduct, stressing that he was fully aware of each one’s activities. The actor-politician was particularly stern with JSP’s four MLAs in the undivided Visakhapatnam district.

According to reports, three of the four legislators face allegations of large-scale corruption. They have allegedly fixed rates for clearing files and are also accused of involvement in land grabbing.

Taking strong exception to the complaints, Pawan Kalyan is said to have warned the three MLAs to mend their ways. He directed them to correct their behaviour before he was forced to act in his own style.

It has also emerged that one Jana Sena MLA was directly complained about to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Following a recent cabinet meeting, Chandrababu had reportedly summoned TDP MLAs individually and warned them of consequences if they failed to reform. Likewise, BJP state president PVN Madhav and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were also urged to review the conduct of their legislators.

In this context, Pawan reportedly voiced serious disappointment with Jana Sena MLAs from the Vizag region. He was briefed that one legislator had appointed individual collectors in each mandal to raise money, while another had left all constituency work to his brother. One MLA was also pulled up over complaints against his son-in-law.

On the first day of the review, Pawan announced that he would rank the performance of Jana Sena MLAs, similar to Chandrababu Naidu’s practice with TDP leaders.

While some JSP leaders welcomed the move, others criticised it, arguing that every party should adopt its own system to review member performance.

Several leaders, however, praised Pawan Kalyan for holding the meeting and directly engaging with grassroots members to understand their problems.