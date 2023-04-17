Pawan Kalyan Insulting The People of AP: Adapa Seshu

Tadepalli: Slamming Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan’s comments on Andhra Pradesh Ministers, Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu said that the actor was insulting the people of the state.

Addressing the media on Monday, Adapa Seshu advised him to control his tongue and clarified that the AP Ministers never spoke against the people of Telangana. They had only responded to Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments. If Harish Rao spoke about the development in AP, they had spoken about the situation in Telangana.

However Pawan Kalyan was insulting the people of AP and indulging in mudslinging on the Ministers with a political vendetta, he alleged. The Kapu Corporation Chairman also alleged that Pawan Kalyan and taken a ‘package’ from Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh and from KCR in Telangana. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan should apologise to the people of AP and then enter the state.

Also Read: Kurnool: Nara Lokesh Welcomed With TDP Flexi War In Aluru Constituency