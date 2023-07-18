Pawan Kalyan Ditches Che Guevera for Hindutva Ideologue Savarkar: CPI’s K Narayana

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana found fault with Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan for attending the meeting of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Terming the Jana Sena chief as ‘unstable person’, the CPI leader said it is unfortunate that Pawan Kalyan is joining hands with a communal party. He also claimed that the actor-turned-politician is attempting to form an alliance between the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“Pawan Kalyan is acting like a broker between the estranged political partners BJP and TDP. He should not try to reconcile between the two parties,” Narayana said.

Questioning the political stance of Jana Sena Party chief, the CPI leader said how could he join hands with the BJP which has failed to accord the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

The CPI leader added that Pawan Kalyan is an unstable person who was until recently portraying himself as the Che Guevara of Andhra and now allegedly attempting to follow the line of Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He added that we could discuss the stability of the Jana Sena leader in politics once he learns how to give a public speech without moving sideways.

