Panic in Tirumala as Aircraft Spotted Over Sri Venkateswara Temple

Panic prevailed in Tirumala as devotees spotted an aircraft flying over the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Security officials have launched an investigation to gather more details about the plane.

The aircraft was sighted at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating, following the launch of Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Beyond concerns over a possible terrorist threat, devotees have also raised objections over the violation of Agama Shastras, which govern temple rituals and shape the spiritual sanctity of sacred sites like the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

In the case of the Tirumala temple, the Vaikhanasa Agama—one of the primary Agama traditions followed there—prescribes that the temple and its surroundings remain undisturbed to ensure an uninterrupted spiritual experience for devotees. This includes strict guidelines on temple construction, rituals, and the preservation of the temple’s divine energy.

A concept known as "Aroopa Darshana" is mentioned in the Agamas, in which divine and celestial beings are believed to offer formless worship to Lord Venkateswara from the heavens. The scriptures state that no object—such as an aircraft—should pass through this sacred space, as it would symbolically disrupt the spiritual connection between the deity and these celestial beings.

Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)—including successive board chairmen—and the State government have repeatedly urged the Central government to declare Tirumala a no-fly zone.

Following the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, Tirumala has been placed on high alert. Security has been tightened, and thorough checks are underway at all checkposts.