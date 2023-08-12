Opposition Misleading People for Political Gains: CM YS Jagan

Janupalli (Amalapuram): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fresh broadside against the opposition leaders accusing them of mischievous campaign to mislead people for political gains with the aid of friendly media.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister charged the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu with taking a detour to provoke people at his public meetings.

As their brains seem to have blown out, the opposition leaders are displaying demonic behaviour, he said, adding that the TDP leaders and Jana Sena president are making derogatory remarks and threatening the ruling party leaders.

The opposition is aiming at coming to power to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour again which it had pursued between 2014 and 2019 and people have no reason to believe them.

While the foster son has no interest in becoming the Chief Minister, he wants to see Chandrababu at the helm and they can stoop to any low.

They have shamelessly abused the volunteers who have been rendering yeoman service to the people and cautioned people not to fall prey to Opposition false promises of a costly car and one kg gold per house during polls.

Chandrababu, who became Chief Minister 28 years ago and ruled the state for 14 years has no single achievement to his credit. "He has a history of ditching women, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities after coming to power in 2014 with false promises. He put hurdles in the allotment of house sites and houses for the poor, opposed English medium in schools, shown disrespect to SC and ST women, cheated unemployed youth and created wedge between dalits. Will you make such a person Chief Minister again,” he asked the people.

“I have no friendly media, no foster son to support me. I only believe in God and depend on you. I call upon you to become my soldiers and teach a fitting lesson to the opposition in the elections if you feel you are benefitted from this Government,” he said, asked the people not to be misled by the gimmicks of the TDP and Jana Sena.