Operation Sindoor: ‘Wars Can’t Bring My Son Back, But Terror Must End,’ Says AP Victim’s Mother

As India strikes back with ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the family of Madhusudhan Rao, who was killed in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate terrorism.

A native of Kavali in Nellore, Madhusudhan Rao worked as a senior architect in Bengaluru. He had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his family on vacation when tragedy struck.

Speaking to the media, Rao’s mother Padmavati said that while no war can bring her son back, it is imperative to eliminate terrorists.

“No other mother should have to suffer like me. My son was innocent. The terrorists have destroyed my family. The Indian government must take serious action to ensure that no one else becomes a victim of terrorism,” she stressed.

Welcoming India’s retaliatory strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Madhusudhan’s sister Vijayalakshmi said, “Our family has suffered a huge loss with the death of my brother. We still have not recovered from what happened.”

Madhusudhan Rao’s uncle, Venkata Subbaiah, called for strict action against the terrorists and demanded severe punishment for those responsible for his nephew’s death.

Following the strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a press conference alongside Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, emphasized that India’s response to the Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated, and non-escalatory.

He underscored that India had exercised its sovereign right to respond to dastardly acts of terror originating from the neighbouring country.

Misri added that the precision strikes were intended to dismantle and decimate the terror infrastructure across the border, with no collateral damage reported.