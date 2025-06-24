Operation Sindhu: 20 from Andhra, 6 from Telangana Evacuated from Iran, Israel

As many as 20 individuals from Andhra Pradesh and six from Telangana have been evacuated from Israel and Iran.

According to reports, two individuals from Andhra Pradesh have already reached their hometowns. Additionally, six natives of Telangana have landed safely in New Delhi. Of these, four were evacuated from Iran and the other two from Israel.

Officials have confirmed that the 18 individuals from Andhra Pradesh and another seven students from Telangana will arrive in New Delhi soon.

As part of Operation Sindhu, launched to evacuate Indian nationals from the strife-torn regions of Iran and Israel, the Central government has evacuated 2,003 Indian nationals as of June 23.

The Indian government has also made arrangements to evacuate Sri Lankan and Nepalese nationals who are willing to leave.

It has been learned that those evacuated from Israel were first moved to Tel Aviv, then transported by bus to Amman, Jordan, from where they were flown to New Delhi.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe evacuation of people from the two states.

On Tuesday (June 24), IAF C-17, an aircraft of the Indian Air Force, evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel under OperationSindhu. The aircraft landed in Delhi from Amman at 08.45 am.

In a statement, the IAF asserted its commitment to provide assistance within the country and across the globe in times of need as first responders.