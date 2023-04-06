Hyderabad: The Managing Director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiran, accused number 2 in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Ltd case will be questioned by the Andhra Pradesh CID officials at her residence in Jubilee Hills in the city on Thursday.

The AP CID team along with women officers and staff are slated to record Sailaja Kiran’s statement after questioning her. They will also video-record the proceedings in the presence of revenue officials. The AP CID is following protocol and Sailaja will be questioned by Special Women CID officers.

While the founder Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was interrogated on Monday by the CID officials. Ramoji Rao reported being sick and was shifted to his son’s house in Banjara Hills where he was questioned by the CID officials for more than eight hours.

The CID is said to have made a significant breakthrough and Ramoji Rao had admitted that there was a diversion of funds...what was even more shocking was his defiant attitude during the CID’s questioning him and said as to what was wrong with diverting funds. However, the CID officials continued their questioning which was within the rule.

