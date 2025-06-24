Major Milestone: Who Is Jahnavi Dangeti and What Is the Titans Space ASCAN Programme?

For Jahnavi Dangeti, the sky was never the limit — it was her destination. At just 23, Jahnavi Dangeti from the humble town of Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh has moved a step closer to realizing her dream of spaceflight. She has been officially selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space's Inaugural Class of 2025.

Announcing the news on social media, Jahnavi wrote: “The inaugural mission, set for 2029, will be a Titans Space orbital flight lasting five hours. It will feature three hours of sustained zero gravity, offering a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement. We’ll orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets—all in one breathtaking mission.”

What is the Titans Space ASCAN Program?

Developed by private aerospace company Titans Space Industries, the ASCAN (Astronaut Candidate) program is designed to train select individuals for future orbital space missions aboard Titans Space’s next-generation spaceplane.

Founded in 2021, Titans Space aims to democratize access to space by making orbital missions safer, more economical, and available to the broader public. The ASCAN program includes rigorous multi-year training in:

Spacecraft systems and procedures

Flight simulation and zero-gravity flights

Medical and psychological evaluations

Survival and emergency response training

Space suit operations and high-altitude mission readiness

The program prepares astronaut candidates physically, mentally, and technically for the challenges of human spaceflight and scientific research in microgravity.

Titans Space’s Chief Astronaut, retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel William McArthur Jr., will command the mission. Expressing her admiration, Jahnavi said on Instagram: “It is a tremendous honor to train and fly under the leadership of someone with such extraordinary service and contributions to human spaceflight.”

What’s Next for Jahnavi?

Jahnavi will undergo intensive training starting in 2026. Over the next three years, she will be immersed in the ASCAN program, preparing for the orbital mission scheduled for 2029.

The five-hour mission will not only orbit the Earth twice, but also showcase advanced capabilities in short-duration, low-Earth-orbit flights aimed at scientific innovation and space tourism.

Who is Jahnavi Dangeti?

An engineering graduate from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, Jahnavi made history in 2022 as the youngest foreign analogue astronaut. She became the first Indian to train at the Analogue Astronaut Training Centre (AATC) in Kraków, Poland, where she simulated lunar missions and human survival strategies.

She is also known for her work with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a NASA-affiliated program, and has contributed to asteroid discovery efforts using real-time data from the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii.

Among her accolades are:

People’s Choice Award – NASA Space Apps Challenge

Young Achiever Award – ISRO’s World Space Week

Jahnavi’s parents, Padmasri and Srinivas, currently reside in Kuwait.

Jahnavi’s selection into the Titans Space ASCAN Program was widely lauded, with YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with several other leaders, congratulating her on this remarkable achievement.