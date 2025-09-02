Mahaneta YSR Lives Forever in People’s Hearts

YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, along with senior leaders, garlanded the statue of the late leader and offered floral tributes. The program, organized by Party Office Incharge and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, also featured a blood donation camp, distribution of tricycles to differently abled persons, clothing for the underprivileged, and community meals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Dr. YSR was a statesman who touched every heart with his welfare schemes and humane approach. Though he passed away sixteen years ago in a tragic helicopter crash while en route to a Rachabanda program, his legacy continues to inspire people across generations. He was remembered as a courageous, compassionate, and visionary leader who introduced landmark welfare measures such as free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri for the poor, fee reimbursement for students, and irrigation projects that transformed society.

Sajjala emphasized that YSR’s ideals are being carried forward by his son, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who successfully implemented his father’s welfare agenda during his five-year tenure as Chief Minister. He said the YSR Congress Party has grown into a united family of millions under Jagan’s leadership, and that people have come to clearly recognize the difference between good governance and misrule.

He further stated that the greatest tribute to YSR is to uphold his vision, and assured that YSRCP will continue working under Jagan’s leadership for the all-round development of the state.

Tributes were also offered by party leaders and supporters across the state and beyond.

Prominent participants included MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former minister Velampalli Srinivas, former MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Party General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar, Publicity Wing State President Kakumanu Rajashekhar, Guntur Parliament Observer Potina Mahesh, student leaders Panuganti Chaitanya and Ravichandra, party spokespersons Kommuri Kanakaraju, Grievance Cell Chairman Ankamreddy Naga Narayana Murthy, among others.