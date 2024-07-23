LoP Status Row: YSRCP Moves AP High Court

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved high court seeking directions to Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu to recognise his party as the principal opposition party.

Counsel of the party chief filed the petition in the state high court. The petitioner said despite writing a letter for recognising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Leader of Opposition in June, the Speaker has not acknowledged it yet. Notably, YSRCP is the sole opposition party and has secured a vote share of 40 per cent in the recently concluded elections.

He also noted in his petition that Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly notified under Article 208 of the Constitution of India do not prescribe any such mandatory percentage of seats to be secured by a political party for recognising its leader as Leader of Opposition (LoP).



