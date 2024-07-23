Injustice done to Telangana: Congress, BRS reactions on Union Budget 2024

Union Budget 2024: The Centre announced several sops and a Rs. 15,000 crore fund allocation for Andhra Pradesh where the TDP has formed a coalition government with the support of BJP. However, many in Telangana’s political corridor are disappointed with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024.

The general feeling among the ruling Congress and BRS party leaders is that BJP doubled its tally of Lok Sabha MPs from four to eight in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections and yet the region was ignored in the budget.

Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the Central government over the Union budget and termed it a politically-motivated budget. He accused the Centre of meting out a step-motherly treatment to the Congress-ruled state. He further said the Union Budget was presented ‘to please’ the BJP’s allies TDP in Andhra Pradesh and JD(U) in Bihar.

“This is the 11th budget presented by the Center after the creation of Telangana in 2014 and yet the Centre continued to ignore the new state. The Finance Minister failed to utter the Telangana word in her entire 58 pages and 14,692 words speech in the Parliament,” Uttar Kumar Reddy said.

Former minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao echoed similar sentiment and said the BJP-led NDA government is allegedly meting out unfair treatment to the Telangana state.

Speaking to the reporters at a media point in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Haris Rao said the finance minister spoke about the backward districts in Andhra Pradesh and ignored similar places in the neighbouring Telangana. He said the Centre has allegedly failed to accord the national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP). The BJP won eight MP seats in Telangana and yet its MPs Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar miserably failed to bring Kazipet Coach Factory and Bayyaram Steel Plant to the state, he added.

LIVE: Former Minister and MLA @BRSHarish is addressing the media at the assembly media point. https://t.co/OFIcKLGTIb — BRS Party (@BRSparty) July 23, 2024

