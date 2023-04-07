Last CM of Undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy Likely to Join BJP Today

Hyderabad: The last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy will likely join BJP today. He will join the party in the presence of BJP leadership.



In March, the 62-year-old politician quit Congress and since then there are speculations that he would likely join the saffron party.

Kiran Kumar Reddy became Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister in November 2010 but resigned in March 2014 opposing the Congress-led UPA government’s decision to bifurcate the state into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Later, he floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but disbanded it after his newly formed party was routed in 2014 general elections. After the party's debacle in the general elections, he returned to the Congress fold in 2018, however, remained inactive.

Also Read: AP Family Doctor Programme - Health Care At Your Door Step